The Ohio 7 bypass around Chesapeake, Ohio — which has been in the works since the 1960s — received $5 million in funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation earlier this week. The money is to be used for engineering and land acquistion on the 4 ½-mile road connecting the Robert C. Byrd Bridge with the East End bridge, both over the Ohio River. Building the road could cost $110 million. The long-range plan is for an Ohio River bridge connecting the eastern end of the new Ohio 7 near Fairland East Elementary with the Merritts Creek connector on the West Virginia side. Readers of The Herald-Dispatch quickly posted their opinions about the possibility the bypass project is about to move forward again.
Clay Wilks: “I would love the bridge from Rome over to Merritt’s Creek!!”
Shannon Smith: “Clay Wilks WVDOH has said that the bridge won’t be built until the bypass is complete. I’ll be dead by then.”
Deanna Wilks: “Need to leave Brentwood alone and take it right up Rockwood”
J.C. Thomas: “Of course it is. Probably just like that roundabout we needed in South Point. And we need those 20 thousand dollar light poles while we’re at it...”
“State Representative Jason Stephens needs to show he cares about his constituents by leading the effort to reroute the Chesapeake Bypass away from populated areas like Brentwood Subdivision. Lawrence County has enough rural area thst this highway need not run through Brentwwod. Otherwise, many of Jason’s constituents will be voting for a new representative next election. Jason is suppose to represent us!!!”
Charles Pinkerman: “It been talk about for a very long time I was told they even talk about it in the 60s”
David Thompson: “ Chesapeake political gameplan for the past 40+ years. Talk about the bypass every election cycle.”
Kathy Renae Stewart: “It’s about time ... they have been talking about finishing for over 30 + years”
Kelli Black Wagner: “Kathy Renae Stewart more like 60!”
Don Dalton: “Good news. It’s needed.”