A Herald-Dispatch report about how Cabell County Schools plans to convert a surplus school bus into a mobile summer feeding vehicle delivering meals directly to students in their neighborhoods over the break received mostly enthusiastic response.
Superintendent of Schools Ryan Saxe said last week that remodeled yellow bus is expected to begin serving students by the end of the summer, although no firm timetable has been set. The bus will become the newest part of the Cabell County Schools' Summer Food Program, which serves well over 30,000 free meals each summer to students 18 years and younger.
Free lunches are served at 42 locations across Cabell County, including not only school cafeterias, but also in libraries, summer camps, churches, community centers and even a few private residences in every community in Cabell County. Most school cafeterias serve breakfast as well.
Here are comments from online readers:
Monika Rowe: "While I am happy to see that no student goes hungry, I am sad that parents are not able or not willing to feed their children regularly. Our first responsibility as a parent is to take care of our children. Now it seems to be the trend that children are being fed around the clock by schools and other organizations. What is wrong with that picture?"
Sue Burton: "We have done this in Lincoln County for the last 2 years. Very good program. Go up lots of hollows and places where there are lots of kids."
Kelli Johnson: "You could deliver books too!"
Samantha Doutt: "Kelli Johnson, unfortunately they cut our elementary librarians so there is no one to help with that incredible suggestion."
Stephanie N Larry Kress: "They started this here in Georgetown, KY. As of Friday, 17,556 meals have been served. It's amazing summer program free for all kids in the community."
Nikki Bailey: "Awesome idea."
Kevin McPherson: "I think delivering birth control would be a good thing to do."
Joe Zeppy: "Why did the taxpayers pay for a spare bus that isn't being used? These people think money grows on trees."
Sheryl Bacon: "That is nice."
Gina Starling Gunn: "Hurry up ... summer will be over soon."
Marsha Postle: "All counties should do this!"