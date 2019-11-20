As one might expect, readers expressed conflicting views when asked in a Herald-Dispatch online poll this week whether they planned to watch the impeachment hearings regarding allegations that President Donald Trump improperly applied pressure on Ukraine leaders to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden’s family.
Many readers expressed their support or opposition to the inquiry as well as their thoughts about whether watching the proceedings would be a waste of time.
Here is a sampling of their comments:
Kelli Sobonya: “No, I will be working so I can pay my taxes that will pay for this 3-year long impeachment attempt.”
Susan Bledsoe Hatton: “Kelli Sobonya ... those wonderful huge tax cuts by trump haven’t helped you?”
Cindy Campbell: “Kelli Sobonya, I’m with you on that one!!!”
Opal Boling Sanders: “Yes, I most definitely will, I want the true facts so I can determine for myself if Trump broke the law in any way.”
Bonnie Hardwick-Oliver: “This should have happened to the traitor Obama.”
Opal Boling Sanders: “Bonnie Hardwick-Oliver, I don’t see where he asked another country to investigate someone, while holding back money. If this is accurate, then (Trump) didn’t follow the law of order and the constitution. They all make mistakes, no one is perfect, but going against the constitution is wrong no matter who it is. Believe me, if Obama had done something impeachable the Republicans wouldn’t have hesitated. I didn’t even vote for Obama the first time, I am for the person not the party.”
Jason Arthur: “Waste of time, money and effort! Think of all the tax money wasted!”
Kay Boush: “No I won’t, there is no use to vote either if some people can undo what the people vote for.”
Terry Spencer: “No, I will be at work. Does anyone really think anyone is going to get impeached? Total waste of time and money.”
Connie Burgess: “Waste of time, most people will be working anyway.”
Molly Hylton: “No because in the end impeachment will not happen and voting for him again in 2020.”
J.J. Hensley: “The hearings are fairly irrelevant since Trump has already admitted to impeachable acts. If only the GOP Senators had the backbone to act.”
Cathy Neace Hudson: “No, waste of money and time. I don’t like Trump but this is ridiculous.”
Jane Mills: “No, waste of money and nothing but a witch-hunt.”
Lesia Everman Stephens: “NOPE. Useless waste of taxpayers’ money.”
Linda Pasley Bradshaw: “No. Farce.”
Olive Dugan: “Yes.”
Rodney Cremeans: “Very disappointing to see such stupid comments about holding the POTUS accountable to following the law and not abusing the power of the office. Part of the responsibilities of Congress is to serve as a check and balance on the power of the Executive branch. Anyone commenting this is a waste of time and money is condoning a lawless POTUS.”
Nancy Morris Schultz: “No.”
Barb Slone: “No.”
Donna R. Priddy: “No, can’t stand the man ... just hope they impeach him! Then lock him up!”
Janet Hicks-Armstrong: “No it’s a waste of tax people’s money, seems like I only hear negative things against the president in this paper.”
Anthony Mark Matheny: “No they waste my tax money, but they’re not going waste my time. They better back our president.”
