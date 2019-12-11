Readers reacted strongly to an article in The Herald-Dispatch last week regarding a lawsuit filed by a woman who said she was placed in the Cabell County home of her biological father, who then raped and impregnated her when she was 11 years old.
According to the lawsuit, the then girl had been in foster care six months before placed in the home by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and had know her biological father less than a year. The lawsuit claims her father had a criminal history of abuse and that the DHHR knew about that history. The lawsuit also contends that DHHR knew that the girl’s stepmother secretly transported the girl to receive an abortion in “an effort to destroy criminal evidence against the father.”
The man was eventually convicted and sentenced to serve five years probation.
Here are some comments from online readers of The Herald-Dispatch:
