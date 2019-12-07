A move by the Trump administration this week to tighten work requirements for people receiving food stamps attracted both support and criticism from online readers of The Herald-Dispatch.
The proposed rule, if adopted, would save roughly $5.5 billion over five years and eliminate Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP) benefits to about 688,000 recipients, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The plan, announced Wednesday, will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment in order to receive benefits.
Here are some comments from H-D readers:
Tracie Oldaker: "I think that the work requirements are needed. If there is no job available then they can volunteer at shelters or wherever. Food stamps are to help and people are not having to do anything to get help from the state. People nowadays are living in public housing and getting food stamps generation after generation. The public housing was supposed to help people to save money to get on their feet. I understand that some places have low job rates but fast food is always hiring. And if can’t work, volunteer."
Patti Kiskis: "... and work 2 jobs!!"
David Smith: "Fact is less than 20% of the poor take advantage of the system, but yet MOST ALL of the rich take advantage of the system and it cost American Tax Payers MUCH MORE than the poor... BTW anyway you look at it, the kids are what matter..."
Joyce Walls: "... and are the responsibility of the parents."
Jonathan Childers: ""The USDA rule change affects people between the ages of 18 and 49 who are childless and not disabled. Under current rules, this group is required to work at least 20 hours a week for more than three months over a 36-month period to qualify for food stamps, but states have been able to create waivers for areas that face high unemployment. The new rule would limit states from waiving those standards, instead restricting their use to those areas that have a 6 percent unemployment rate or higher. The national unemployment rate in October was 3.6 percent."
Christian Lewis: "... Never mind this only saves a billion or two and won't cover near the trillions in tax cuts for the rich. So we definitely could afford making sure Americans don't go hungry if we wanted to."
Greg Bunner: "One way to ensure that American's don't go hungry is WORK!!! ..."
Kim Bradley: "I agree people should work when they can. But what about the ones who can only get part time, no benefits? Does not make enough to support their family and god forbid daycare! What about that person?"
Bruce Napier: "It isn't going to hurt some of these to work some."
Benita Spurlock: "People receiving public assistance have been required to work the 20 hours per week . It isn’t enforced."
Dorothy Chafin Hobbs: "Those who are able to work should. So I feel that it is a good thing. Help people respect themselves."
Laura Austin Adkins: "Some people actually need food stamps even if they are working. I agree that they are given more than they need. Hopefully he doesn’t take disability checks away too for the many people who draw a check but could actually be working ..."
Crystal Brown: "Anytime I went for help when I was working, I never qualified. I don’t see how anyone who’s working gets stamps."
Joyce Walls Holland: "Until the problem -- real reason -- of why each week the same people show up for Food Bank repeatedly and who already receive food stamps is known we will have the same problem. Where are these people working? Volunteering? Getting training? 20 hours per week as required by WV state law? It’s called sweat equity. Now please, no one wants kids or even adults to go hungry and this only applies to the ‘able bodied ‘ so let’s help them comply. They will feel better for it."
Dawn E Topping-Streets: "I don’t see a problem with able bodied adults working for the food stamps they receive. If jobs are available then they should work. If no jobs are available then they should be asked to volunteer or take classes designed to get them into a job."
Jerry Boats Henson: "Able bodied people need to stop complaining and get a job. If that’s not enough, get a second job. It’s not a career program. The taxpayers aren’t responsible for you."