Gov. Jim Justice came in for criticism last week following a high school girls basketball game between Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson. An assistant coach for Woodrow Wilson got into a scuffle with a Greenbrier East fan. Tempers flared, players left the bench and the game ended prematurely.
Justice doubles as the coach at Greenbrier East, and after the game he described players and coaches at Woodrow Wilson as “thugs,” apparently unaware of the racial connotations among some state residents. Justice apologized for offending people, but he did not apologize for using the word itself.
The Herald-Dispatch asked its readers if Justice should give up his coaching job at Greenbrier East while he is governor. Following is a sample of their comments.
Tara Fry: “He is unfit to be governor. I would be appalled if he coached my kid’s team.”
Judy Wade: “I certainly think the governor should continue coaching if he likes it. My comment about what he said is that the other team’s coach was the problem. The coach sets the tone for the attitude of the players. The governor should have called the other coach the thug.”
Rita Carol Batman: “I think he should keep the coaching job and give up being governor”
Mark Tucker Stacey: “I’m not a fan of the Gov. but I don’t mind if he wants to coach the team. It’s not like he does much of anything else... lol”
Marsha Chapman Wagers: “Yes. WV needs a full time governor that lives in Charleston while in administration.”
Pamela Ross Arnold: “I’ve seen plenty of white kids act like thugs. Not racist at all”
Adam Varney: “He should give up the governorship instead after the bait and switch he pulled to get into office.”
Patricia S Kiskis: “Who cares”
Joan Spears: “how in this world could he COACH anything?”
Lisa Mae: “Jim justice just said what a lot of folks think #thugs”
Ronald Craig: “Why? Is he actually doing anything as governor besides switching parties? LOL”
Brian Patrick Bailey: “I’d be satisfied if he just stopped using racist language towards opposing teams.”