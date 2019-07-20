Tuesday night, the House of Representatives voted to condemn what it called President Donald Trump's "racist comments" against four congresswomen of color. The president's supporters defended his remarks as being aimed at the four congresswomen's comments, not at their race or ethnicity. As with just about anything pertaining to the president, the House's action drew a variety of comments on The Herald-Dispatch's Facebook page. Following is a sample of comments:
Antoinette Carter: "When you cry racist every time the President says anything, it starts to lose any meaning and no one cares. All we think is that it is another day in the life of the MSM for literally the past 2.5 years. The most hilarious thing about this, is that not a week ago Nancy Pelosi was accused of the exact same thing, by AOC for stating my she should stay off of Twitter. So, every time you argue with her or Ilhan Omar, get ready to be called racist."
David Brotherton: "Down with all Democrats. They are going to Hell sooner or later, but let's hope sooner."
Bruce Napier: "Typical Liberal agenda... They talk about how much they are for Free Speech, until someone says something they don't agree with. FREEDOM OF SPEECH, Folks ... many have fought and many have given their lives for our FREEDOM!!!"
Sherry Lynn: " ... (there) is freedom of speech but people are responsible for their words. I DO wish you would actually read the First Amendment. ... POTUS was wayyyy out of line"
Vickie Finlay: "Great news! Now if they would start impeachment proceedings, that'd be even better."
Nicholas McComas: "If everything is 'racist' then nothing is 'racist',,,"
J.J. Hensley - Author page: "If you cannot see his comments as racist and xenophobic then you have no understanding of how authoritarian powers rise and the ideology they spread during the process."
Philip Heald: "... yes we do JJ. And we see that the attempt to silence opposition by alleging racism is exactly how it's done. The message is 'you'd better shut up or you'll be labeled a racist.' That my friend is fascism. Sprinkle in some antifa beatings and some social media character assassination, and you'll be successful shutting most people up. But not everyone."
Phil R. Zimmerman: "Comments were not racist. Try the truth for a change."
Joe Zeppy: "If you think his comments were racist then you are a part of the problem and the reason that being called a racist is a badge of honor in this current political environment."
Brandon Ferrell: "These 4 talk about terrorism on U.S. soil, trump calls them out, liberal media slams Trump. Liberal logic 101."
Joann Kitts: "And who cares what these useless Democrats in Congress says, you better be condemning your anti Semitic congresswomen and anti America, you got one who said that if you don't agree with her you're not welcome at the table. Now why is she not being condemned, could it be because she's black, a woman and a democrat lol."