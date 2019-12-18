Readers of The Herald-Dispatch were asked this week whether they believed they were benefiting from the economy under President Donald Trump.
The question brought a mix of online responses. Here is what some readers had to say:
Lowell Elkins: “I’ve been doing alright for a number of years now. I just want to point out that a president does not really have that much to do with how the economy is doing. They might set policies that have an effect. But really, the one person who has the most ability to influence things is the Federal Reserve chairperson. Trump can boast that things are great because of what he has done, but most economists would contradict that. In 2009 Obama came into office when the country was near a total financial collapse. it took the better part of the past decade for a recovery, which was still gaining momentum when Trump took office in 2017. He came in on the crest of a wave that he can’t take credit for creating. The economy appears to keep doing well in spite of, rather than because of Trump’s policies. Most economists would agree that what he has done is detrimental to economic growth.
Philip Heald: “Lowell Elkins, which economists are you referring to. Is Krugman one of them? Because he predicted economic collapse if Trump won. So he’s got no credibility.”
Belinda Akley DiMarcello: “No, not us. We’re not benefiting. Still waiting.”
Prissy Mccomas: “Absolutely NOT!”
Brad Bobersky: “Absolutely.”
Molly Hylton: “Yes!!”
Carmela Cremeans: “Hell No.”
Benjamin D Rodgers: “Yup.”
Ruth Blevins: “No.”
Rodney Winters: “Yes.”
Virginia Bicknell: “The national debt has exploded! Medical bankruptcies top the charts! So much winning!”
Jenell Rector Cremeans: “No.”
Darren Smith: “Yes and then some. You guys that aren’t must not be playing because I’m up over 21% so maybe you need to find a different route.”
Virginia Bicknell: “Darren Smith, so folks that can’t afford a 401K ... ‘According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, only 32% of Americans are saving for retirement in a 401(k). Granted, that owes partly to the fact that 401(k)s are employer-dependent, and not every company offers one.’”
Darren Smith: “Virginia Bicknell, anyone can invest in something, take some money, place in CD at your local bank, transfer something into a small savings account. I never said EVERYONE should be able to have a 401K but that was the topic.”
Joan Spears: “Yes, absolutely yes ... Did you bother to look at the stock market numbers since he has been in office?????”
Charles Ferguson: “NO. NO. NO!!!! MY RETIREMENT IRA LOSES VALUE EACH QUARTER. I would expect a few positive dollars ...”
Belinda Akley DiMarcello: “Charles Ferguson us, too. Losing each quarter!! Been worse the last three years!!”
Tony Layne: “i have had double digit gains for 7 years. But i do my own reallocating every quarter ... lost 10% in Trump’s first year though.”
Richard Karres: “Gaining massively since Trump took over. More take home pay as well. Most Americans are bringing home more, whether they can figure it out or not.”
Charles Sanders: “Making more money per paycheck after the tax cuts. More bonus programs have been offered by the company I work for. Yes.”
Sean Ferguson: “I am not. No. Still always broke.”
Rodney Romans: “Hell yes.”
Daryl A Pullin: “No way ....”