An article last week about how Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation to raise the federal minimum to $15 an hour brought several comments from The Herald-Dispatch's online readers, both pro and con.
The legislation is given little chance of passing the Republican-led Senate.
If it did become law, the increase would boost pay for about 30 million low-wage workers as it's phased in over six years. Supporters of the bill said it is needed to address income inequality, while critics say it will cost jobs because employers will have to reduce their payrolls to compensate for paying higher wages.
The federal minimum wage is now $7.25 an hour and was last increased 10 years ago.
Here is what some readers had to say:
Aaron Given: "It won't happen. You know it also cost so much to employ someone besides just their wage. Small local businesses will have it rough with that. You also try and give bonuses and motivational pay to employees. It would be hard after that."
— — —
David Smith: "Finally a win for the little guy! Thanks! The wealthy got A LARGE tax cut and are making more money than ever in history! That puts the burden on "The Little Guy"! The Little Guy gets a "Break" and the GOP cry! ..."
— — —
Aaron Given: " ... the small business owner will have a huge problem. Remember that's the minimum. People expect raises at some point. Also bonuses for motivation will be a thing of the past. Businesses even like McDonald's will have to cut employees because the value of the labor is so much higher than the value of the product. Does $15.00 ... mean everyone else gets a raise?"
— — —
David Smith: "You do know that (Trump's) trade policies have enriched the wealthy, while costing the 'Little Guy' more! Also you do realize that the HUGE tax breaks given to the wealthy also cost the "Little Guy" more! Also (Trump) does NOT support the "Little Guy" in any way shape or form! Nor does he support ANY programs that could give the "Little Guy" a break and a chance to do better! ..."
— — —
Jason Wells: "How could anyone support a family on minimum wage?"
— — —
Rhonda Sturgill: "A lot of people will now lose their jobs. A lot of employers cannot afford to pay 15.00 dollars per hour. Then there is the price hike on all merchandise. It will cost an arm and a leg to buy anything."
— — —
Zach Dillon: "... Except that hasn't happened anywhere where the minimum wage has raised. Also it won't raise overnight."
— — —
Kevin McPherson: "Say goodbye to small businesses."
— — —
Terry Spencer: "Millions will instantly lose their jobs while a huge inflation will hit to pay for those underachievers who still have those minimum wage jobs. What about the people who currently make $15? Do they get a raise or is all their hard work and advancement virtually gone because they will instantly have a minimum wage job?"
— — —
Ury Mum: "A loaf of bread that costs $3 dollars will now cost $7. How does that help minimum wage earners or those who make more?"
— — —
Zach Dillon: "... Fun fact! This hasn't happened where the minimum wage has gone up in other places. For example, in Seattle, where a the minimum wage is $12, a loaf of bread is $2.97. Given that information, BREAD IS CHEAPER IN SEATTLE THAN IT IS IN HUNTINGTON. The minimum wage needs adjustments to keep up with rising costs of living. This just isn't happening. Costs rise in response to inflation. When costs rise and wages remain stagnant, financial hardship will follow close behind. Politicians offset this by promising jobs and people ignore the fact that work hard to live in poverty. The minimum wage should never make anyone rich, and it won't. But it must provide a livable wage. When raised slowly, the minimum wage will not negatively affect prices, and that's what the proposed law does - it raises wages over about 5 years."
— — —
Dave Rowan: "Political stunt."