Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is presently leading in the Democratic Party primaries, a primary which is pitting different factions of the party, centrists and leftists, their laundry in public.
Diverse opinions within a political party is healthy. However, in our country, with a two-party system, it is much more difficult to vote for these varied manifestos in the ballot box. The Republican Party has been reduced to a near-monolithic movement supporting the incumbent president, no matter his behavior or policies. The GOP leadership remind me of the annual meeting of the People’s National Congress in Beijing, automatons extolling the party leader (Xi Jinping). Democrats are much more ‘democratic’ and transparent.
Sen. Sanders claims to be a “democratic socialist,” a label which resonates negatively among many Americans, especially those who like me lived during the Cold War. Fodder for the GOP. Some confuse it with communism. It is not the same. It refers to a government, capitalist (free market economy), which also minds for the basic needs of its citizens, like their health, child care and social fairness, like gender equity in pay in the workplace.
Social democracy only works if all the citizens participate and contribute, rich and poor, with a communal sense of being one nation. Right now, the USA is a work in progress since our history and culture privilege the individual. Other countries, Sweden, and much of western Europe, capitalist and free states, have adopted democratic socialism in whole or in part.
I would reserve my vote for Sen. Sanders in the general election because he is too intransigent, unwilling to compromise, a requirement to be elected president in such a diverse country. The road to more economic and social justice requires more time and patience, not a revolution. Example: FDR, one of our great leaders, a democratic socialist in disguise?
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington