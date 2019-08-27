Baptism not necessary for salvation
Mr. Dave Peyton stated in his article in a recent issue of The Herald-Dispatch, "Most modern-day Baptists are unwavering in their belief that you must be dunked to be born again." I am assuming that by "dunked" he is referring to "baptism by immersion." I don't know where Mr. Peyton took his survey, but I am sure that it is not accurate.
I am 73 years old. I have attended Baptist churches all of my life and have been a member of a Baptist church since I was saved as a teenager. I also sang in a gospel group for over twenty years and sang in many Baptist churches as well as many churches of other denominations. I have never heard any Baptist preacher say that baptism, whether by immersion or sprinkling, was necessary for salvation. Neither have I ever talked to any Baptist lay person who thought that baptism was necessary for salvation.
The Baptist doctrine follows the teachings of the Bible in that the only thing that brings about one's salvation is a personal belief that Jesus Christ paid for his sins by dying on the cross of Calvary and trusting Him as his Savior. Baptism by immersion is only a symbol of the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ and should only to be administered to someone that has already received Him as his personal Savior.
Larry Woodrum
Ironton