Dawg Dazzle was the work of many
Dawg Dazzle is the area's official Independence Day celebration. 2019 was the most attended celebration in the 16 years of the event.
Kindred Communications assumed the responsibility for the holiday event after Huntington was unexpectedly left without a partner and did not have a celebration 17 years ago.
From its humble beginning nearly two decades ago, Dawg Dazzle has become Huntington's singular largest attended event.
The team spirit of this community shines every year. Kindred Communications coordinates the resources of many public and provide enterprises for the celebration.
A special thank you to Mayor Steve Williams and the City of Huntington as well as Cabell County commissioners Nancy Cartmill, Kelli Sobonya and Jim Morgan. The Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation and the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau provided invaluable support to allow for the largest fireworks display in the community.
The promotional support of The Herald-Dispatch assured record-breaking attendance.
The contribution of multiple locally owned and minded businesses was the crowning jewel of the memorable evening.
Finally, thank you to the Kindred staff. We're a small company with very big people. They worked tirelessly for many months to prepare for the celebration. This is a special group of local folks that enjoy giving back to the community.
Mike Kirtner
President
Kindred Communications
Huntington