Eliminate personal property taxes

Personal property tax: If you're a senior or anyone else, you pay this fee. Now, I can see paying this fee when you have this vehicle for the first year. If you're a senior, you work for twenty years and you retire. You purchase a new car. If you keep that car for ten years, you pay property taxes on that vehicle. What gives the state the right to tax you year after year? No right!

If you have a young family, what a burden this is for you. It seems West Virginia has a surplus of revenue. I propose only tax residents for the first year. Why is it hard to get people to move to West Virginia? Taxes!

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

