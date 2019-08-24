Get involved in self-government
I cannot see a good future for our democracy under present leadership. This country was founded on Christian principles such as truth — do not bear false witness; respecting life; do not murder. The founders wanted religious freedom. The European countries had certain religions or denominations as part of those governments.
During years of debate, they wrote a constitution guaranteeing many freedoms. Our republic is still a young system of government. Being founded by the people and for the people is relatively new and is not guaranteed to survive. It is hard because it takes participating at least to learn some history and what the country needs to be and do to survive. Learn about government policies. Know who you are voting for. Be sure to vote in every election. Let representatives know your thoughts about legislation and policies.
Leadership is not entertainment. I would hate to be part of another country's documentary about failure of aspirations. I do not want my children and future generations living under a dictator. Where are we headed?
Ruth Thayer
Wayne