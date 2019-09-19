Every vote should count in elections
We should allow each vote cast to count in all elections. Let's do away with electoral votes and super delegates.
This is such an outdated procedure. It's unnecessary and costly! Every vote should count!
Lawrence Hammons
Huntington
Times change driving habits
Every day I'm on Route 60. I see wrecks, stupid drivers and traffic backed up.
Now, we have this modern invention called an interstate. In 15 minutes you can be to the mall or the Walmart instead of sitting in traffic. My mom and stepfather would not get on the interstate. It was too dangerous. Of course, their top speed was 45.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington