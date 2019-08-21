Netanyahu made the wrong decision
I was appalled to learn of the decision of the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forbidding entry to Israel of U.S. congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar. Unprecedented. No coincidence that it followed a tweet from our president. Both leaders pandering to their base to ensure political survival, appealing to many reactionaries on the right.
My letter is to reaffirm that Netanyahu is not representative of all Israelis, as Trump is not a reflection of our people's views. Both countries are democratic, with freely elected representatives in government. In the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, there are well over 15 parties with seats, thanks to proportional representation; in our U.S. Congress, only two parties with a few independents. A more democratic system in Israel, perhaps? Many in Israel and in the USA are aghast at this turn of events.
The BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) movement, supported by some in Congress, including Tlaib and Omar, is counterproductive; and comparing it to the boycott of Germany under the Nazis, simply outrageous. However, it's not a reason to deny entry into Israel and allow for free expression by members of our government or any other person.
The test of a true democracy is to encourage differences of opinion. Writing for myself, as an American and a Jew, I treasure the freedom of speech and the unhindered movement of people across the world. It can promote understanding, and in this case, perhaps, lead to dialogue and eventual peace.
I remain optimistic despite the actions and words of the small-minded leaders who rule today in Israel and in the USA. Both more concerned about their fragile political survival and caring less about their constituents.
I trust that both nations will return to their founding principles once rid of their current opportunistic, self-serving, and corrupt leaders.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington