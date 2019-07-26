Enola Gay mission was necessary
The Herald-Dispatch recently gave front-page billing to what I consider a Marshall University professor's attempt to denigrate the legacy of the Enola Gay. As a MU graduate, I am disappointed the school's administration did not promptly issue a statement making it clear professor Zelideth Rivas' position did not necessarily reflect the attitude and values of a university supported by West Virginia tax dollars.
Dr. Rivas' bio discloses the fact she was educated at the University of California-Berkeley. Surprise, surprise! Her education may not have included the same World War II history lessons we learned back here in West Virginia.
My father, my wife's father and many other fathers in the two Huntington neighborhoods where we grew up were soldiers who came home from World War II. Over 400,000 American soldiers did not. Many of us baby boomers, as well as many present-day Japanese, Chinese, Filipinos and countless others around the world are alive today because of the atomic bomb dropped by the Enola Gay. That bomb hastened the end of the war and saved many times the lives it took - Japanese lives as well as American lives.
Everyone associated with the Enola Gay was a hero in 1945. Not just in the United States but throughout the free world. We need to recognize and admonish radicals who attempt to distort American history and paint our patriots as villians.
Maybe Dr. Rivas has not picked up on the fact that unpatriotic sentiments, widespread as they be on the "left" coast, are not socially acceptable in Huntington, West Virginia. We still pledge allegiance to the flag and we stand for the national anthem around here.
Robert L. Fischer
Huntington