Where is outrage over corruption?
When I was a boy there was a TV drama called "I Led Three Lives." Richard Carlson starred as Herbert Philbrick. He was an advertising executive who infiltrated the Communist Party and reported back to the FBI. Like many at that time, I was convinced a communist cell was active on every city block in America.
At the same time, Sen. Joe McCarthy, R-Wis., was trying to ferret out communists and fellow travelers in government agencies, especially the State Department. Sen. McCarthy waved a piece of paper in front of the press. He claimed he had names of communists in our government. His histrionics ruined the reputations of many innocent Americans.
Now, where is the outrage from Republicans today? They used to be anti-communist. We have a president who is deferential in front of Vladimir Putin, a former KGB chief in the Soviet Union. President Trump won't acknowledge Russia's interference in our 2016 election as emphasized in the Mueller report. He cozies up to Putin and other dictators, and then he ridicules and insults our allies.
The Mueller report was narrow in scope and incomplete. It didn't uncover how Donald Trump recovered from bankruptcy many times over with no help from American banks. They considered him to be a bad credit risk. On the other hand, Deutsche Bank continued to make loans to Mr. Trump. Around the world Deutsche Bank is considered a conduit for ill-gotten funds from dictators like Vladimir Putin and his cronies. And you know how the Russians work. They never give something without expecting something in return.
When you cast your ballot in the general election next year, base your decision on more than that big tax cut you may have received. As President Kennedy once said, "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."
John Schurman
Huntington