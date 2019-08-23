As usual, Peyton
is wrong on coal
Business expert Dave Peyton is at it again. Mr. Peyton has had a grudge against anything coal for as long as I can remember. Once upon a time, Dave predicted that it would take 500 years before a worked-out strip mine would be covered again with forest. He is downright gleeful when there is a report about some coal operation closing, leaving miners without a job. Peyton is upset over a West Virginia utility given a tax break. Tax breaks happen all the time. For example, West Virginia gave Toyota millions in tax holidays in exchange for them to build their engine plant here.
Coal is not a dying industry. One only has to drive along the railroad yard in Huntington most any evening to see hundreds of coal cars full of coal off to market. West Virginia metallurgical coal is in strong demand worldwide. Dave writes a lot of fairytales these days. Our met coal price would be even more competitive if somehow our Supreme Court had not found a way to impose a tax on our exported coal. Never mind that the U.S. Constitution says, "No Tax or Duty shall be laid on Articles exported from any state." Windmill electric generators are made of steel, which requires coal to make. The concrete that makes the footers for the mills can't be made without coal or other fossil fuel. And when the wind doesn't blow, the fallback is fossil fuel of some sort - coal, natural gas or oil - to keep the lights on. When the sun don't shine on solar panels, there is another fallback using fossil fuels.
Of course, Dave Peyton never passes up a chance to criticize Gov. Jim Justice. Was it not Mr. Peyton who was all on board for Gentlemen Jim when he was a Democrat? It was Dave who predicted the Justice win. Apparently even Dave does not read his own paper because Justice is not the only West Virginia billionaire. Another one lost his life recently in a helicopter crash, and the story was all over the newspaper. There are probably more very wealthy West Virginians who have the good sense not to brag about it.
Finally, anyone reading this who believes that companies pay the taxes imposed on them is misinformed. This is a politician fairytale to keep you from knowing who actually is paying taxes. Taxes are a part of doing business and are factored into the price of goods sold. Just as there is no such thing as a free delivery, it is always us, John Q. Public, that pays the taxes.
Fred Friar
Lavalette