Newspapers bring value to readers
Thank you for your paper; it starts my day off right. What do I enjoy about your paper? I appreciate reading the local news and your op-ed writers. I value the opinions of Patrick Grace, Dave Peyton, Chuck Landon and Diane Mufson plus the national writers. What else do I enjoy? National news, obits and business news. On the light side, I read The Lawrence Herald every Friday and Dear Abby and the funnies. I do or try to do the crossword puzzle.
I grew up having a newspaper every day and sometimes subscriptions to two different papers. My brothers delivered newspapers when they were young. My parents were not wealthy or formally educated, but they valued the written word whether in newspaper form or in periodicals. I know the printed word is not valued as it once was, and it saddens me that newspapers may be dying. As one ages, I realize that change happens and adjustments must be made.
I would like to thank you for your many years of service to me and my family. It has been valuable.
Dolores Scherer
South Point, Ohio