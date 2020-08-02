Mooney didn’t tell whole story about proxy voting
U.S.Rep. Alex Mooney has been complaining about proxy voting in the House of Representatives for a while, and now we know why: His amendment was stripped in committee using proxy voting. Let’s look at the facts:
Democrats control the House, so the amendment was going to be stripped (for the reason below) with or without proxy voting.
Rep. Mooney proposes taking funding from states which have not yet allocated all of their funding and giving it to other states who have spent all of theirs, i.e., West Virginia, without any follow-up with or input from those states.
In short, it’s a cash grab to take money from other states in lieu of his writing successful legislation to procure the funding for West Virginia.
You will note that his recent column notes neither of those salient facts.
In addition, I found it striking that Rep. Mooney complains that he was unable to speak in person with Rep. Grace Napolitano because she was not physically present in the chamber that day. I found it striking because Rep. Mooney himself has relied almost exclusively on “telephone town halls” and has since the beginning of his tenure, including several pre-COVID-19 years. Rep. Mooney is obviously conversant enough with technology to operate a telephone, so it’s puzzling that he didn’t avail himself of this simple solution.
Then again, since Rep. Mooney’s “telephone town halls” consist of hand-picked partisan constituents who will not challenge him on any issue, I guess I can understand why he didn’t bring his dissembling account to her directly, and instead is relying on editorials and social media to make his (not entirely truthful) case.
Well, I’m calling it out here since I’ll never be on any hand-picked “telephone town hall” list.
Colleen Tucker
Charles Town, W.Va.