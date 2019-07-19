Freedoms must be guarded by all of us
In reference to syndicated columnist Walter Williams' piece published in this newspaper's July 10 edition ("Nation has developed a crisis over free speech"), how ironic is it that a college-level educator can openly speak in degradation of the relevance, significance and virtue of the First Amendment while simultaneously enjoying the right of free speech to espouse his views without fear of government reprisal?
To all my gun-toting friends: The Second Amendment is perfectly safe. The U.S. Supreme Court made that clear in its seminal opinion extending the right to bear arms to private citizens. Subject to "reasonable" restrictions (See: stricter registration requirements, a ban on semi-automatic weapons, bump stocks) imposed by states or the federal government, the right to bear arms remains sacrosanct. And, we have since seen attempted legislative measures designed to restrict and regulate fail time and time again.
Astonishingly, given America's history, what is no longer in a secure "lock box" these days is the right to free speech. All concerned citizens should speak out in order to protect this basic freedom from those who would seek to attack and erode it through a warped sense of self-serving political correctness. Until the Supreme Court were to establish a bright-line standard, that task falls on all of us.
Steve Foster
Huntington