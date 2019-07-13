MU campus is a beautiful sight

If you would like a large dose of beauty, color, symmetry, neatness and order, take a walk or drive around the campus of Marshall University. It will show you the work of the landscaping department and how they show off our best asset to Huntington. Each portion of the campus is blooming or neatly groomed, and the different colors and flowering sections of the buildings are stunning.

It's always a boost to the spirits to see how hard the staff has worked to keep our city and their campus looking magnificent. I have no connection to anyone there, but I want to thank them publicly as I have by mail recently for this show of pride.

Susie Jones

Huntington

