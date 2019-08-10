Aircraft story was misleading

Your recent story ("U.S. issues hacking security alert for small planes," July 31) missed or mischaracterized some key points about small-airplane security.

First, your article pointed to a recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notice, inferring it was focused only on cybersecurity concerns for small, "general aviation" aircraft, when the fact is, the notice applies to all aircraft, from airliners on down.

Second, the story  which included not a single aviation-industry source  arguably misrepresented the nature of the potential security breach involved. For example, the piece failed to fully explain that for the scenario to occur, an individual would need to actually board an aircraft, dismantle its avionics system, locate a certain, small piece of technology and effectively disable it.

The reason such a relatively complex scenario hasn't unfolded  the reason TSA audits have never found general aviation airplanes to be a security concern  is that the industry has always made security a top priority, with a host of measures that harden aircraft from threats. An Airport Watch program includes a toll-free reporting number directly to the TSA. Pilots carry tamper-resistant, government issued ID, and passengers on many general aviation flights undergo strict background checks. The government cross-checks records for airmen and monitors aircraft sales to find suspicious activity.

These are the facts about general aviation security - it's unfortunate your readers might have been led to believe otherwise.

Ed Bolen

President and CEO

National Business Aviation Association

