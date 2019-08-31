Build roads, save mountains
My dad (a really wise man after all) said often if West Virginia would only tack on a 25 cent-a-ton severance tax on our coal, we would never have to dig off the side of a mountain for a road. Instead we could bridge over them.
There are three great examples that I know of. The Blue Ridge Parkway Linn Cove viaduct, the H-3 interstate in Hawaii and the Millau viaduct in France. No dirt was dug (except for the foundations) and few if any trees were cut.
Fred Friar
Lavalette