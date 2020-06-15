Dog bites are a problem for
mail carriers
Have you been bitten at work today? On average, nearly 15 mail carriers per day will say, “Yes.”
Postal Service officials report that in 2019, approximately 5,800 letter carriers experienced dog bites or dog attacks. With deliveries every day, including Sundays and holidays, carriers continue to experience dog bites in urban, suburban and rural settings.
Dog attacks and bites are 100 percent preventable when dog owners remain vigilant and properly restrain their dogs.
To ensure mail carriers’ safety, dog owners must securely lock their dog in another room until a delivery exchange is done. If outside, dogs must be leashed at a distance from the mailbox.
When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be interrupted, not only for the dog owner but for the entire neighborhood. When mail service is interrupted, mail must be picked up at the Post Office. Service will not be restored until the dog is properly restrained.
With your help, we can keep our carriers, your neighbors and your dogs safe. Thank you for protecting your pet and our mail carriers as we continue to bring packages and correspondence to your door each day.
Lucas R. Peek
Postmaster
Barboursville
My America
really is dead
“I can’t breathe.”
Those are the now-famous words of George Floyd in Minnesota, spoken as an officer paid to uphold and enforce the law put a knee onto his neck and held it for almost nine minutes. Bystanders begged for his release as fellow cops watched or participated.
During the final three minutes, the victim’s begging and movement ceased. As the country watched the video in horror, his life was squeezed out by a virus worse than COVID-19 — racism.
“I can’t breathe.”
Those are the words of African Americans, Latinos, and immigrants who have good reason to fear for the freedom and safety of themselves and their families—even for their very lives.
“I can’t breathe.”
Those are words I speak while watching everything I’ve loved, supported, or believed about my country gasp its last. Apparently, that America is dead. We won’t know for sure until November, when it will be put on life support or won’t have any life left to support. My America will be dead and buried, an abandoned impossible dream.
There has seldom been a clearer choice of who we are, or seek to be, as a country than the one between the two men running for president in 2020.
One wants to lead with compassion and unite us while the other will continue to divide us and seek personal gain.
Campaign rhetoric proclaims every election the most important ever. This time it might be true. We are at a crossroads. I pray we choose to breathe life back into the America I once believed in, but now just live in.
Phillip McClure
St. Albans, W.Va.