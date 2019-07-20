Frontier doesn't care about customers
It has been almost a month today (July 16)that we have not had internet service. Frontier Communications is to blame.
Not only does Frontier refuse to tell us when it might be fixed; they refuse to even tell us what is wrong and what steps they are taking to make sure it doesn't happen again.
Paying customers do not seem to matter to this company. Lousy internet connectivity is bad enough, but add to that either lousy or nonexistent customer service and you begin to wonder if Frontier even knows what it is in business for.
Our Public Service Commission is no help. It maintains that internet is not a publicly regulated utility. While it will accept complaints about Frontier's lousy internet (or lack thereof), it merely forwards the complaints on to Frontier for any non-action that Frontier chooses to take. I have been down that road several times. Nothing ever changes. Frontier may call back, but it always insists there isn't a problem.
I was heartened to hear that Sen. Joe Manchin's office has taken an interest in this ongoing problem, and Manchin has sent a letter to Frontier's CEO demanding that things improve. Manchin's office is the only one of my elected representatives to even bother listening to our specific problem. Calls to Rep. Carol Miller and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito's offices have not resulted in anything.
What is it going to take to get Frontier's attention so it starts doing what we are paying it to do in a reliable way?
Monty Fowler
Huntington