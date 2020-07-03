Essential reporting in volatile times.

I-64’s barrels

must be lonely

Where are all the workers on Interstate 64 above and below the Huntington Mall? They tear up the road and let all the commuters suffer. It has been well over two months and not a worker in sight. Who is in charge?

Harold Smith

Ona

Air ambulances are ready to serve

This weekend, many Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July with friends and family. For some, however, the festivities will also bring tragedy. Independence Day is one of the deadliest holidays in the U.S. due to drunk-driving crashes.

When traffic accidents happen and minutes can make the difference between life and death, emergency air medical services are often deployed by first responders or doctors to fly patients to the closest medical facility for emergency care.

Every 50 minutes, someone loses their life to an intoxicated driver, and an additional 290,000 people are injured every year because of drunk or drugged driving. Behind every one of those numbers is a human being with family, friends, loved ones and colleagues. Fortunately, air ambulances are ready to deploy 24/7, 365 days per year to reach these victims in a matter of minutes and provide the fastest possible transport to an emergency room, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

This Independence Day, Americans must give more thought to driving sober, but if disaster strikes, emergency air medical services will be ready to respond.

Christina Kanmaz

Washington, D.C.

