Don’t be like politicians: Be smart and be kind
In recent months and weeks, the American people have been subjected to a lot of turmoil. Let’s face it, folks, if you think that our so-called “leaders” in Washington care about you and me, you are wrong. They want your vote. They want your tax dollars. And that is all. They want your tax dollars and big bucks from corporate leaders, and that is all. Their job to work for us has been pushed aside for a long time.
Have you ever heard the word “propaganda”? It’s another, nicer word for “lies.” Lie to the American people; they are not smart enough to know the difference. That’s what they think, and if you are, you can’t do anything about it anyway.
I beg Americans to think about this and really look at what is going on. Make the right decisions for yourself and remember other people involved. Having respect for your fellow man goes a long way. Remember, we are on this rock together, and get along and work for the good of all.
If our species is to survive, we are going to have to get smarter than what we have been. Good luck, folks, and may God have mercy on us all.
Randy Maddy
Chesapeake, Ohio
We need 4 more years of President Trump
The recent letter written by Mr. Huron of Chesapeake, Ohio, was great. Our president needs people like him to speak out. I think he is doing a wonderful job. As for myself, I pray for another four years. We need him!
Lois Kincaid
Huntington