Taxes and fees overwhelm seniors

Recently, I received my real estate tax on a house I have for sale. My tax doubled. Why? Because my home is empty and for sale. It went from $750 to $1,500. Now, keep in mind I still have homeowner's insurance. It's a nice brick home. Insurance on the sewer line. I even have to pay the garbage fee.

Also, this will increase my house payment approximately $50 more a month.

At 76 years old, this is crazy. Just like the user tax; seniors should not have to pay a user fee. They must be paving roads in China. Seniors need more help. If I was an alcoholic or a drug user, I could get a lot of help in Huntington.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

