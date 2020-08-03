An alternative
to mail-in voting
If everyone is concerned about mail-in voting, do not do it. To solve a problem because of the virus and not take away from closing schools and cleaning schools, set the election day up to Friday and Saturday. Simple two-day voting with everyone from A-M voting on Friday and N-Z on Saturday. Thus no crowds you can wear mask and social distance. And get ‘er done.
James Hunt
Chesapeake, Ohio
Biden has done
no good for WV
In the July 23 edition of The Herald-Dispatch, a letter writer says Joe Biden would be a great president for the nation and for West Virginia, while President Trump is so terrible for both.
The writer says Trump has divided America more than it’s been divided since the Civil War. I know this country is divided, mainly because Biden and liberal Democrats could not accept the fact that Mr. Trump won the election in 2016. After the election, Democrats tried for two years to prove that Mr. Trump had colluded with the Russians. When that failed, they tried to impeach President Trump over his “legal” involvement with Ukraine. It came out that Vice President Biden had admitted — even bragged about — withholding millions of dollars from the Ukraine government unless they fired a government prosecutor who was investigating his son for corruption. As vice president, Biden’s family received benefits of over a billion dollars from Chinese sources. Is this anyone’s idea of a good family man?
Biden’s Green Party policy would destroy the economy of West Virginia and the United States. Biden has said he would do away with fossil fuels and the method of fracking to recover national gas and oil. This would wreck our local and national economies while benefiting Russia’s economy, which exports natural gas and oil.
The U.S. and West Virginia have benefited greatly from President Trump’s presidency. During Biden’s years as U.S. Senator and his eight-year vice presidential term, I can think of nothing positive that Biden has done for either West Virginia or the United States.
As a proven winner for West Virginia and America, vote to reelect President Trump on November 3, 2020.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio