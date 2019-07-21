It's murder, not a choice
Sanitizing our language: "Abortion is still legal in West Virginia." Huge billboards in West Huntington proclaim that fact. They remind me how language is sanitized to make the abnormal seem normal. The Korean war was called a "police action." To the 54,000 dead Americans it was "war."
Gambling casinos refer to their activities as "gaming." To the wife of a gambling addict, it is still "gambling" that robs the family of needed income.
"Lying" is now "alternate truth." The physical sex act between a man and a women is commonly referred to as "sleeping." Far from it; I was never able to do it in my sleep. It still is copulation and represents the foundation of starting a new life.
And then there is "a woman's right to choose." Choose what? From 1970 to 2015, 45 million abortions were reported in the United States. To 45 million tiny miracles of developing life that choice was murder - murder to undo their parents' irresponsibility. The numbers are staggering, and so are the moral implications, the disregard for personal responsibility and the disrespect for life. Abortions can be prevented by preventing unintended pregnancies. A 100% prevention is the easiest one: abstinence. If one does not have the willpower, at least put forth an effort to research and utilize one of several easily available birth control methods.
Some women demand the right to have control over their bodies they already do, but they want to exercise it after it is out of their reach. Why don't we call abortion what it is? "Murder;" because "a woman's right to choose" sounds harmless - like buying groceries - a daily routine without moral consequences. Just do it and go on with your life. No regrets - just normal behavior answerable to no one - for now.
Klaus Staerker
Proctorville, Ohio