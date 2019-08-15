Marshall football should retire '10'

Someone told me that they retire basketball jerseys at Marshall University (Hal Greer, John Taft and so on).

Why don't we retire football jerseys also? Maybe we do; I'm not sure. I know that Troy Brown has a street name. But did we retire the number 8 jersey? No; I've seen it on players. Is number 88, Randy Moss' jersey, retired? No, I don't think so.

The reason I'm asking is that in the Aug. 7 paper I saw Tavin Richardson, a wide receiver, was wearing the number 10 jersey. That jersey belongs to Chad Pennington.

You love Chad or hate Chad. The man has done a lot for Marshall. He even comes to town when he can (bowling, football camps and so on). So why don't we retire the number 10 jersey, hang it up at Marshall?

Michael Payton and Chase Litton both wore number 14, but number 10 has a life of its own.

Go Chad. Go Herd. Go number 10.

Frank Weber

Huntington

