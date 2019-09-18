Old radios revive memories of youth
When I was on the 9/11/19 tour of The Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington with The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind (CWAB), I couldn't help but think of the Carpenters song "Yesterday Once More":
When I was young, I'd listen to the radio
Waitin' for my favorite songs
Waiting they played I'd sing along
It made me smile.
I was a teenager in the 1960s. Radios and the great music were a big part of my life. At that time we had a family dairy farm, and I looked for a radio similar to the one that my dad would turn on in the evening when it was milking time. I don't know if the cows enjoyed the music of the '60s, but I sure did, and the museum had radios that were similar to our old barn radio.
I also appreciated getting "hands-on" experience with radios that helped us win during World War II, and there was so much more and we could touch it all. The tour guides were very gracious and informative and even though we were there for quite a bit of time, we could not get to everything, and I want to go back some day.
I retired from my job as a psychologist at Prestera Center about three years ago, and I have been totally blind most of my adult life. I appreciated the museum tour very much because of historic aspects, and it brought back good memories, and yes, as Karen Carpenter sang, "It made me smile."
By the way, even though I am totally blind, I read The Herald-Dispatch every day by listening to it on my phone via National Federation of the Blind Newsline. If you know of someone who is visually impaired and interested in transportation, recreation, reading and other services, call Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind at 304-522-6991. And thanks to Linda Worthy, CWAB recreation coordinator, for arranging for this tour and many other CWAB recreation activities.
Michael Nuce
Green Bottom