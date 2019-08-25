Ohioans and Kentuckians don't care

I used to complain about West Virginia's inspection of vehicles. When I was younger, I lived in an area of the West End close to a four-lane. I could watch vehicle after vehicle pass by with Kentucky and Ohio plates. Busted windshields. Tail lights. No blinkers. No muffler. One headlight out. I know most people in Ohio and Kentucky keep their vehicles up, but a lot don't care about the Huntington area. They don't care about the residents who pay taxes for them to drive on their roads and streets.

I watch cars and trucks go by. Very noisy, loud, speeding and the city doesn't seem to care.

What makes a city a good place to live? Good people.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

