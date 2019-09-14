GOP should look to replace Trump
It is my expectation that President Trump is going to do all of us a big favor and decide sometime in early-to-mid 2020 not to run for re-election partly because of a slowdown in the economy. When that happens, I hope that the Republicans will nominate someone of good character such as Nikki Haley or Carly Fiorina.
Personally, I don't know what I find to be more despicable about the guy - the way that he makes fun of and insults people's physical appearance, or the way that he views women as sex objects.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.