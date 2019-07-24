Abortion, fostering are different issues
A comment on Diane Mufson's recent column regarding "real live children": Surely she considered the real live child she carried just as alive while she was in the womb as when she was delivered. I certainly considered mine alive. I agree with the rest of her article, but working to improve the lot of foster and migrant children does not mean we have to kill real live babies in the womb.
Lois Merritt
Huntington
Don't let prejudice, discrimination rule
Somehow prejudice has begun to show its ugly face in our country since the administration has started tweeting and verbally attacking our citizens. Prejudice is a psychological behavior. It is defined as an attitude, usually emotional, acquired without or prior to adequate evidence of experience. It can be favorable or unfavorable and can develop in a person through suggestion, belief or emulation.
Racial prejudice consists of negative attitudes directed in blanket fashion against socially defined races. Although it is important to distinguish between the psychological and social aspects of racism, that is, between discrimination and prejudice, it is essential to understand that the two are related. Prejudice against a certain category of persons could develop in the minds of individuals if society already had set groups apart and subjected some to discrimination. It is difficult to conceive of a society in which a system of discrimination could exist in the absence of widespread prejudice among members of the discriminating group.
Prejudice is the rationalization for discrimination, and discrimination often brings forth in the victims those behavior patterns that seem to validate the prejudice. If there were always a one-to-one relationship between discrimination and prejudice, the distinction would serve no useful purpose. However, this is not the case. There are wide differences in individual prejudice, tolerance and open-mindedness within a given society. In nearly all the world societies, all people have developed pride in their cultural accomplishments and those of their neighbors. There is no more an idea that certain groups are superior to others because of their genetic makeup.
The world as it is now is becoming smaller, and we should be aware that we h ave a well-written constitution that our forefathers left us with the thought that we would understand that this is a world where everybody should respect each other. We can't let wacky politicians spoil our way of living.
Robert Garcia
Kenova