Bad drivers plague roads around city

After about 40 years driving semis around the USA, I can say without a doubt that this area has some very reckless and careless drivers. They just seem to have no common sense.

U.S. 35 is a death trap for people driving it every day. 19th Street in the West End is a drag strip. Vehicles stop at the light and drag down the street westbound. No regard for anyone's safety.

It's like they get up in the morning and they have a jar on the kitchen table. They take their brain out and put it in the jar. Then they drive their vehicles to work.

Speed kills. The life you save may be your own.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

