A quick fix could end abortion
On Jan. 22, 1973, the United States Supreme Court's nine men jurists played God with their decision in Roe v. Wade that affected the "inconvenient" innocent human life of some 62 million babies. Their ruling forced abortion-on-demand down our nation's throat.
Pro-life lawmakers from both parties can pass a Life at Conception Act and end abortion using the Constitution instead of amending it. This legislation would declare that unborn children are "persons" entitled to legal protection as defined by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. This is the one thing the Supreme Court admitted in Roe v. Wade that would cause the case for legal abortion to collapse.
The Supreme Court never did declare abortion to be a constitutional right. The Court said, "We need not resolve the difficult question of when life begins ... the judiciary at this point in the development of man's knowledge is not in a position to speculate as to the answer." Then the court made a key admission: "If this suggestion of personhood is established, the appellant's case (i.e., Roe, who sought the abortion), of course, collapses, for the fetus' right to life is then guaranteed specifically by the 14th Amendment." The 14th Amendment says: "....nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, or deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the law." It continues saying: "Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article."
Please contact your legislators and let them know of your support of the Life at Conception Act. Our local representatives are Sen. Joe Manchin at 202-224-3954; Sen. Shelley Moore Capito at 202-224-6472 and Rep. Carol Miller at 202-225-3452.
Thomas F. Lambert
Barboursville
Fire department lacks accountability
The recent secret investigation into the Huntington Fire Department's equipment failures won't solve the problem. Let us employ the system the Army uses: The company commander is responsible for everything related to his company. He delegates which soldier is responsible for each vehicle. Every weekday, right after the morning formation, the vital functions of vehicles are checked, and problems are reported to the motor pool sergeant. To use a vehicle during the day, the driver is required to check a list of vital functions and sign the release. He owns that vehicle until he returns it. If he causes problems due to faulty operation or negligence, he is assessed the cost of repair. What could be simpler?
There are no excuses for failures that have developed gradually. To lose 37 quarts of essential hydraulic fluid is inexcusable. The commander, in our case the fire chief, failed to take on the responsibility to assure the reliable working condition of critical equipment that is required to perform firefighting operations. Does the chief even know what it takes to maintain the complicated and very expensive equipment? We are not talking about extension ladders with two moving parts. Where is the responsibility to take care of the huge investment?
It does not take a secret investigation to find out, and knowing the cause of the problems won't help get the equipment back in shape. We need prevention - not secret finger-pointing. Huntington management needs to establish an effective maintenance program, assign the responsibility for enforcement and offer consequences for failure. Develop a basic maintenance, assign ownership, weed out the inept and manage the system - it is that simple. Secrecy is the wrong approach; it looks like a cover-up.
Klaus Staerker
Proctorville, Ohio