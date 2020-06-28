Rioting, looting makes no sense
Sad day for America. All those riots and protests and looting and burning down stores won’t solve anything — only makes hardships for themselves.
Not many stores will ever see a comeback. If any of them survive, the losses they inflict upon society: economic meltdown, a new normal. Many have been protesting in most of the biggest cities, even here in West Virginia and Ohio.
When will it end?
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio
Thank you,
Dr. Slemp
I would like to express my deep gratitude to Dr. Cathy Slemp for her work as West Virginia state health officer. She is one the smartest, most dedicated, compassionate and hard working human beings I have ever known. Her insight and leadership helped guide the state through the early phases of the pandemic. She has always conducted herself in a professional and dignified manner, unlike our governor. She will be sorely missed.
Charles Montgomery
Milton