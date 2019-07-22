US can't win a war with Iran
The USA has abrogated the Iran nuclear agreement (even though most of the world protested) and sent a naval fleet to the area. Iran apparently damaged an oil tanker and shot down a large U.S. drone spy plane.
In spite of comments about "loss of nerve" and "checked in the clutch," President Donald Trump has (so far) decided not to further directly escalate.
An escalation into open military hostilities will do no one any good. Iran is much bigger than Iraq, and the nation is clearly behind its leadership in responding to U.S. bullying.
The script the U.S. is following seems clear; one only need to recall two mottos: "Remember the Maine" and "Gulf of Tonkin incident." The question now: Can Americans again be suckered into war? (A perhaps timely reminder: Nobody elected the USA to be the cops of the world).
Virtually every U.S. intervention in the Middle East has been a failure, and this one would (will?) be no different.
Iran refuses to negotiate with the US for two reasons: First it was the USA who began the hostilities (see above) and second because they - with good reason - distrust Trump. It is obvious to them and the rest of the world that any "promise" made by Trump is likely bogus.
In addition, the attempt to deprive Iran of oil income may be partially stymied by China, which may disregard the U.S. attempted embargo. "Tariff man" is, as we all know, also waging economic warfare against China.
As these two tariff/embargo scenarios play out, it is likely that the advantage will begin to shift to China/Iran.It may (or may not) be that the USA can win a drawn-out simultaneous two front war, but that is not really the issue.
The question is: Who has the moral high ground here? As much as I would like the answer to be "the USA," I just can't make myself believe it.
John Palmer
Huntington