Religion and politics don’t mix
If you obey the teachings of Jesus Christ, you cannot be a politician because you have to be forthright and not tell lies or make false statements. If you do these things you will have to keep yourself on your knees asking for forgiveness!
So all of these so-called politicians are not following in the steps of Jesus Christ. People say that God put Trump in the office of the president and basing it on what God did with King David. The fact is this view is the Old Testament and and by the New Testament, Jesus Christ forgives Trump for what he does and did, but he does not praise him for it. It has to be love one another as you love yourself! So we cannot preach religion and still say and do things that are against the teaching of Jesus Christ.
If you are pure, you can cast the first stone, and if you are not, look inside of yourself and see what you are thanking and saying about and doing to other people. I am not going around claiming I am the righteous one and then turn around and say and do things against the fairness doctrine for everyone on this God-created earth!
In ending, remember “Every action has a reaction.”
Middleton Hunt
Ona