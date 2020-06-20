Society’s moral compass cries
for attention
The U.S. Constitution’s preamble states “…to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…”
These words imply mutual respect between citizens, empathizing with others, assuming responsibility for our actions, and good stewardship of our natural environment. The vulnerable suffer most when straying from these aspirations.
Tom Nichols, author of “The Death of Expertise,” contends that freedom without constraint equals toddler freedom. Toddler freedom prevails at the expense of health, safety, security, and liberty of others. Freedom accompanies the responsibility to respect and preserve others’ rights. Albert Einstein envisions respect and equality when talking with others: “I speak to everyone in the same way, whether he is the garbage man or the president of the university.”
Our society’s moral compass cries for attention. Two examples spring to mind. Undue influence of wealth on justice led to the defense of “affluenza” for the teen Ethan Couch. He snuffed out four people while DUI (June 2013). Still, an incredible lenient sentence of rehabilitation resulted instead of prison (December 2013).
George Zimmerman, a self-proclaimed watchman with a powerful father, murdered teen Trayvon Martin (February 2012). Yet, DOJ neglected to charge him with a hate crime and an acquittal of all charges resulted (July 2013).
For most defendants, a modern day debtor prison looms. Prison time destroys livelihood, causes debt, and eliminates job prospects. The judiciary regularly disregards the Sixth Amendment’s “right to a speedy trial.” To obtain consideration under the law requires respect. Unfortunately, only wealth or fame typically translates into respect. Proverbs 31:8-9 prescribes a path forward, “Open your mouth for the mute, for the rights of all who are destitute. Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
Roger Combs
Ona