Many Americans are ignorant about world, history
I am in complete agreement with Ms. Diane Mufson's column of Sept. 5 ("Historical events have much to teach us"). I find the lack of historical accuracy existing in America today to be appalling. Likewise, the lack of intellectual curiosity in America.
People in high places make all manner of statements that are obviously not true, and others swallow these statements "hook, line and sinker" and repeat them to an ever-expanding audience. Social media is rife with misstatements, misdirections and outright lies.
In addition to history I'd add geography and civics to the mix.
America is woefully ignorant of the world and America's place in it.
Bill Patton
Huntington