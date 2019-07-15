Newsline helps blind readers

Thank you for continuing to be available to blind readers via National Federation of the Blind (NFB) Newsline. I have used this service to read the paper daily on my telephone, and I appreciate it that The Herald-Dispatch has been continually available even when technology and formats change. Some West Virginia newspapers have had difficulty keeping some major parts of their newspapers available on Newsline.

On behalf of local blind people, I again thank you for your continued efforts to remain available to us.

If you wish to reach the Newsline service contact them at nfbnewsline@nfb.org or 866-504-7300.

Michael Nuce

Greenbottom

