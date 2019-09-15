Hospital venture may be unethical
As I read the article in The Herald-Dispatch last month concerning Mountain Health Network starting their own durable medical (wheelchair, walker, etc.) company along with respiratory supplies such as oxygen and C-PAP machines, I was struck with the impropriety of this new company.
As you know, Mountain Health Network is the recent merger of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center under the guise of Marshall medical school.
I worked as a registered nurse (graduated from Marshall Nursing in 1977) in the Tri-State and then worked for several insurance companies along with the self-insured workplaces. At that time it was certainly unethical if not illegal for major medical resources including physicians to own their own durable medical companies or pharmaceuticals. Self-referral, as it was known, was certainly unscrupulous. Therefore, we were taught by our licensing organizations not to participate or make referrals, thus adding to the already complications of health care and to protect our patients. I guess the laws and ethical procedures have changed.
I know the health care companies, including home health and durable medical companies, will tell you that they give the patients choices, but having been around health care for years, it depends on how the choices are presented.
I just think in my old wisdom of nursing and health care that there needs to be a limit on how much one health care institution is allowed to own. Sounds like a monopoly to me. After all it is a very lucrative business of caring.
Tammy Pritt
Ceredo