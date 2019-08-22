Beware of property tax payments
As real estate and personal property tax bills are being sent out, I want to share my experience with you and tell you that no matter how many errors are made by others, you are still responsible to pay your real estate tax bill. I had paid my taxes for 47 years, always before the last due date.
In 2007, my house number was changed by the Wayne County Assessors Office to a similar number. The mail carrier knew me and continued to bring my tax bills to me until I got a new carrier in 2016. The new carrier delivered my tax bill to the other address, and I simply forgot to pay my taxes. I received my personal property tax bills and paid them because the house number was only changed for real estate taxes.
My neighbor received all my letters of notification that I was in arrears but never informed Wayne County something wasn't right. I was sent a certified letter about my delinquent taxes to the other address and my neighbor signed for the letter but never notified me. The tax lien for my house was sold in a auction to HBR Group LLC. A process server was sent to the other address to notify me of this and certified she delivered the notice to me, which was untrue. This same process server also certified that on the same day she delivered the same notice to the occupant at my address. This is untrue. My husband and I never signed any certified letter.
I was then notified by HBR Group that in order to redeem my property, I had to pay over $6,000 to them. My property taxes are less than $600 per year. I was also told by them that if I did not pay up they could charge me up to $60,000 to redeem my property. Being senior citizens, my husband and I believed them and paid over $6,000 to redeem my property I had lived in almost 49 years.
Be aware of other people's mistakes and misrepresentations; you are still held responsible. I hope this helps someone else from having this experience.
Julie Wood
Huntington