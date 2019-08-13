Pass sensible gun safety laws now
Now it's El Paso and Dayton. Dozens more killed or maimed by gun violence.
The carnage will diminish only when we pass gun safety legislation like funding gun violence prevention research and criminal background checks for all gun sales.
How many more people must be killed before we enact sensible gun laws?
Our local Moms Demand Action group advocates for common-sense gun safety in America.
We hope that Herald-Dispatch readers will contact their senators in Washington, D.C., by texting "CHECKS" to 644-33, and demand sensible gun reform.
Judy Deutsch
Huntington
Change must come, but from where?
In the face of two more mass shootings, who or what will rise to change this horrific recycled landscape unique to America?
Congress, in a bipartisan effort to require universal background checks, a ban on assault rifles; or trial lawyers, who have and will continue to sue the gun manufacturers, distributors and retailers until the NRA's attention is garnered, not unlike what eventually happened to the tobacco industry?
How ironic it would be if the senseless cycle of domestic mass violence were broken not as a result of the reasonable political consensus of our elected leaders but as a result of the economic impact wrought by successful mass tort lawsuit claims.
We as citizens shouldn't care how it happens as long as something positive happens to effect meaningful change.
Steve Flesher
Huntington