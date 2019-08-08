This day is
truly sufficient
One secret of a sweet and happy Christian life is learning to live by the day. It is the long stretches that tire us. We think of life as a whole, running on for us. We cannot carry this load until we understand the ways that others behave toward one another. Life does not come at us all at one time; it only comes one day at a time.
Even tomorrow is never ours until it becomes today, and we have nothing whatever to do with it but to pass down to it a fair and good inheritance in today's work well done and today's life well lived.
It is a blessed secret this, of living by the day. Anyone can carry his burden, however heavy, till nightfall. Anyone can live sweetly, patiently, lovingly, purely, until the sun goes down.
Do today's duty. Fight today's temptations. Do not weaken or distract yourself by the actions currently happening in our country. We cannot understand the behavior of some politicians, including the ones that cannot see beyond. God gave us nights to shut down our days.
Robert Garcia
Kenova