Avoid traffic jams; ride the school bus
Well, it's time for school to start again. I hope drivers will watch out for the students and buses.
I pass Cabell Midland High School at Ona five days a week. Now, West Virginia taxpayers pay for school buses, but I see dozens of parents picking up students each day. Vehicles sometimes on both sides of U.S. 60. When they leave the school, traffic is backed up to the Blue Sulphur bridge westbound. Wrecks are common because of this. Also, the access to the part of the school and the entrance is jammed up. What if there was an emergency?
Let your students ride the bus unless there's a special reason for picking them up. It's safer for everyone in the long run.
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington